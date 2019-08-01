To the editor:
Racism isn’t this country’s biggest problem. Protecting our children seems to be.
A 6-year-old boy killed in yet another mass shooting in California. (It could happen anywhere; it could be my grandchild or your grandchild.) Then 11-month-old twins left in a hot car for 8 hours to die! A 6-month-old baby raped by the father! Not to mention the 10,000 immigrant children being held at the border!
Wait, wait! Did I mention we have the most mentally unstable POTUS in the history of this nation? Yes, indeed, we need to turn our country around because we’re going in the wrong flipping direction. Peace.
PAMELA HAIRSTON CHISHOLM
The Ville