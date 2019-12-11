To the editor:
This holiday season, as we practice the tradition of giving thanks for our many blessings of the past year and celebrate the birth of the Christ child, it is likely that some of the chaos, the anger and the uncertainty that characterize our body politic will spill over into our family and neighborhood gatherings. Some of us will turn to our childhood faith, a political ideology or even personal advantage to help us understand the deep divisions currently surrounding such issues as immigration, foreign policy, climate change and health care.
We will struggle to make wise leadership choices at the ballot box. At this time, I take comfort that there are in leadership positions, past and present, military men and women, active duty and retired, who continue in their professional lives to live by a code such as the one each cadet entering the United States Air Force Academy pledges to honor.
The code simply stated is: “We will not lie, cheat or steal nor tolerate among us anyone who does. I resolve to do my duty and live honorably, so help me God.”
Today, we are in need of strong moral leadership at all levels of government. Current and aspiring leaders who will be asking for our votes in 2020 must be held to a standard requiring that they do their duty to their country without compromise to self-interest, dishonesty or fraud. As Americans we should not tolerate behavior from our political leaders that is below the standard to which we hold our warriors who have and continue to protect our country with great courage and honor.
CAROL MEYER
Ridgeway
