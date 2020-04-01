To the editor:
Whether this coronavirus is real or just a man-made political sickness, it’s the sign of times.
When we heard this phrase from the preachers and mentors in our lives, we took it for granted and couldn't relate to it. When you understand the facts of life and how important knowledge is, it made for a better life.
I was talking to my grandson about his grades from Laurel Park Middle School. His cousin, a retired military man who still works for the government, rewards him for having A’s and B's. I asked MJ how much he studied to get such good grades. He said, PaPa, I listen to the teachers. Last year he graduated from Rich Acres with the Cleo Wickham Awards.
It's a lesson for us to listen and learn. Whatever obstacles we face in society, whether it be coronavirus or whatever, we always should try to become as educated as possible. If not the coronavirus, it’s always going to be something.
SANFORD MARTIN
Martinsville
