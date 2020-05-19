To the editor:
It is quite interesting to read the Liberal views of people like Carol Meyer and John Rehder in the Bulletin. They both obviously drink a big dose of the MSNBC Kool-Aid and hate this president. The words they use to describe him are the usual ones: racist, hater, no leader, liar, no moral compass and many other derogatory terms.
We all get it, you are implying that we need a good liberal Democrat to lead us down that wonderful path to the hope and change that you desire.
The message to them is that we conservatives love this president. We love prosperity with more jobs, lower taxes, better trade deals, efforts to bring manufacturing jobs back, gun rights support, anti-abortion, desire to defund Planned Parenthood and a push to run government like a business.
Yes, we love our president. We are more passive than liberals with their hate groups such as Antifa, but rest assured that we will be at the polls just like in 2016.
BILL BARNES
Spencer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.