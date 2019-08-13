To the editor:
After this last week’s news I cannot decide if I am living in the United States of America or in Nazi Germany of the 1930s and 1940s. However, even then we were sending families to concentration camps and calling it defense. Today we are doing the same with people who are different from us because they were not born here, do not talk as we talk and do not look as we look.
Wake up, America! Read the inscription on the Statue of Liberty of which we are so proud, by a Jewish poet, Emma Lazarus. Read it carefully. At one time our ancestors were these very people. Tired and hungry Irish immigrants, Quakers, prisoners, indentured servants and slaves came looking for a new world and a new life.
Are we suddenly better than our ancestors? Are we going to revert to this low level of treating our fellow man? Are we going to continue to separate families? We are a rich country with much to share. We must accept our differences. We are the same inside and made of the same elements.
"The New Colossus" by Emma Lazarus
"...A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame
Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name
Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand
Glows world-wide welcome; ...
"Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!"
TERESA SETLIFF
Henry