To the editor:
After reading the column by Leonard Pitts about basically how everyone is a racist if you don't believe as he does or if you are not part of the Democratic Party ("Viruses don't recognize borders," March 24), if you support President Trump, you are a racist. If you call COVID-19 a "Chinese virus," you are a racist. If you want to make America great again, you are racist.
We all get it. If you are white like me and are not part of the Democratic Party, you are a deplorable Trump supporter, therefore you must be a racist. This is never-ending and part of the "Rules for Radicals" by Saul Alinsky, which says to accuse people of doing exactly what you are doing. People like Leonard Pitts want to obviously push this agenda because they see it as a win for the Democratic Party.
For example, how it is if a white, male or female police officer is involved in a shooting of a black person, then it is nationwide news, while if it is the other way around, it receives no coverage. This type of narrative is what keeps the racial issues going in this country, and I think many people in this country are sick and tired of it. We don’t need to continue stoking the flames of hatred and accusing this president of doing and saying things that quite simply are not true.
When this President says “make America great again,” he means for American citizens first and those foreigners who wish to become citizens by following the guidelines for citizenship. Liberals want to twist this to mean something else because they can’t stand it that we finally have a “non-politician” doing a great job for the American people.
BILL BARNES
Spencer
