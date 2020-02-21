To the editor:
Please allow me to respond to Caleb Robertson’s letter ("This crime is the heart of the gun matter," Feb. 12), in which he states that the AR-15 is not the problem, that it’s a heart problem.
Let’s take a look at the Founding Fathers. Referencing the Constitution, I can safely state that they all believed in white supremacy.
My question is, is white supremacy a heart problem? Did the Founding Fathers believe with all their hearts that the white man was born superior to the Negro, Native Americans and native Mexicans, all whom shared a chunk of America?
I think they did, because if it wasn’t in their hearts, slavery would never have existed, Jim Crow and the Klan wouldn’t have followed, and, last but not least, Donald Trump would not be POTUS.
When one’s heart is full of bigotry, fear and hatred that’s been festering for centuries, it’s mighty hard not to pull that trigger.
As for the AR-15, who in God’s name needs such a powerful weapon? (We are not at war or are we?) Only the military and the police need to own this weapon, no one else. My 3 cents worth.
PAMELA HAIRSTON CHISHOLM
Martinsville
