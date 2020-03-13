To the editor:
I don’t know where letter writer Janes Thomas gets his information ("Soviet takeover of U.S. nearly complete," March 10) or how he can believe it to the point that he can share it as factual. His take on the “2020 Democratic Platform” is absurd and dangerous. It is so sad to see this kind of desperation to promote misinformation.
I have an acquaintance -- Amos is his name -- and he regularly emails and tweets ugly, false and hateful political messages. The lesson I have learned is to ignore Amos. I could not ignore Mr. Thomas’ letter, and I cannot ignore the president. I listen to the president, every word, tweet and quote; all his unkind, false statements. You must wonder at the level of sophistication of a president, to call a sitting governor a “snake.”
Our nation is dealing with a worldwide virus, and the president utters misinformation that contradicts the scientists who are tracking and trying to contain the outbreak in this country. I will not ignore Trump, not out of respect but because he thinks he knows better than the experts.
What we all want are facts, truth and integrity.
JOHN REHDER
Ridgeway
