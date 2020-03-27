To the editor:
Our sense of community has been evident in the response of so many of our political, business and community leaders once it was obvious we would not be immune to COVID-19. Thank you to all who continue working, businesses who are hiring, employers looking out for the health of their employees and clients, and to all who follow the guidelines.
As a member of Virginia Organizing MHC Chapter, I am asking our politicians to keep working with our utilities, loan officers and others who are deferring payments during this crisis. What is the plan once this is over? Will bills be due in full immediately? For those who accept these extended payments can you reassure them all will not fall apart at the end? To keep each other on our feet, we need to be planning now for the day after.
SUZANNE FUHMEISTER
Bassett
