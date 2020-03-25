To the Editor:
Donald Trump has become defensive on his insistence that the COVID-19 coronavirus is the “China Virus.” How sad it is that it is a virus that is from bats in China. Not from the people in China, not an intended export. Let’s say, by comparison, that a robin (bird) from Washington, D.C., was found to have a virus that also caused overwhelming health issues and spread from country to country worldwide. Would Trump accept it being referred to as the “North American” or the “Washington D.C.” virus? He doesn’t know how hurtful he sounds, so many times.
Self-praise stinks and yet he goes on about his assessment of his handling of the crises as “a 10.” It ain’t over 'til it’s over, and he doesn’t know what he doesn’t know. Maybe if he would just shut up and let the experts do what needs to be done and just support their proposals.
He said he is “the war-time president.” He is unfortunately holding back on the necessary ammunition that is needed to fight the war. We need masks, testing equipment, ventilators, swabs, hospital facilities, etc. He said the governors need to deal with their own states, that they have National Guard units activated for the states they serve.
Trump totally doesn’t get the “united” in the United States of America. He doesn’t know or won’t listen to the concept to mobilize industries, make happen what needs to be done, not what he hopes will eventually be done or if it is a real need until our country is overwhelmed.
This is a different “Pearl Harbor.” It is an attack as serious as 9/11. It requires serious leadership; certainly not demeaning the media.
I am concerned that I have heard nothing of his empathy for the suffering, deaths, job losses for anyone in our country or even worldwide. Is Trump that cold-hearted? Have you heard him? Have I missed his concern for the suffering?
We need you, Harry Truman. Bring your sign that says, “The buck stops here”. The guy in the White House needs you.
JOHN REHDER
Ridgeway
