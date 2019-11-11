To the editor:
I was extremely disappointed in the city of Martinsville and Henry County not choosing to move Halloween from Thursday to Friday, knowing forecasters were calling for torrential downpours, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.
Instead they claimed that it was up to the individual and not a town-mandated holiday and, therefore, not their decision to change.
Who made the choice to change it to Nov. 1 the year Halloween fell on a Sunday? Where was that person this year?
I'll admit I was highly upset at first they chose to push it that year, but the joke was on me, because that has been my best year to date, a record 200 trick-or-treaters. I haven't come close since, even though I try my hardest (trunk-or-treats being a whole other issue it would take days for me to tackle).
I did, however, have another record this year: my lowest turnout ever, 60. And I blame the city for that 100%, since they didn't make the choice to put safety first. Shame on you, Martinsville.
Send me the link immediately for the national campaign to change trick-or-treating officially to the Saturday before Halloween and sign me up now. Then I can go back to having records again, good records.
ASHLEY WARD
Martinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.