To the editor:
Trump has accused Obama of leaving America unprepared to face a pandemic. Did Obama fail in the fight against pandemics, and did he fail to warn us of future outbreaks? The following timeline should shed some light on the matter.
- March 2009. H1N1, “Swine Flu,” is identified in Mexico. Obama orders all federal agencies to prepare for a pandemic.
- April 15, 2009. The first case of swine flu is reported in the U. S. The same week the Center for Disease Control begins working on a vaccine. The CDC activates its Emergency Operations Center.
- April 26, 2009. Obama declares a national health emergency, and the CDC begins releasing drugs and medical supplies from the strategic national stockpile.
- April 28, 2009. The FDA approves a new CDC test to detect H1N1. Estimated total deaths in the U. S. from swine flu: 12, 469.
- 2014. Obama addresses the National Institute of Health, discussing the likelihood of future pandemics.
- 2016. Obama officials provide the incoming Trump team with a 69-page “playbook” on how to respond to a pandemic. The playbook is later found in the trash.
- 2018. Trump disbands the Pandemic Response Team, a division of the National Security Council.
- 2019. Trump wastes two months and ignores advice of scientists while COVID-19 takes a firm hold on the U. S. Total deaths from COVID-19 in the U. S. as of May 4, approximately 68,609.
KURT MERCHANT
Martinsville
VA
24112
(276) 806-0425
