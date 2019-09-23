Who is kidding whom, Rep. Griffith?
To the editor:
Sometimes when someone wants to fool you, they proceed by telling you that others are trying to fool you. This is my read on the latest newsletter from Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Salem).
Launching into an attack on the Affordable Care Act, Griffith ignores the fact that the ACA has been successful in providing insurance to millions who were previously uninsured. Next, the congressman lambasts “Medicare For All,” a program that has not even been tried in this country, as a “boondoggle.” It is certainly not a boondoggle in Canada, Scandinavia and other parts of Europe.
Finally Griffith praises the repeal of The Waters of the United States Rule. The purpose of WOTUS was to more clearly define the Clean Water Act programs. Keeping water clean and free from industrial pollution sure seems like a good idea to me. By the way, waters used in normal agriculture and ranching are excluded from the Clean Water Act. The repeal of WOTUS is just another example of the disempowerment of the EPA for the ultimate benefit of corporations that pollute our water, air and land.
KURT MERCHANT
Martinsville
