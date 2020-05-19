Why Biden is silent
To the editor:
I just read Froma Harrop’s column in the Martinsville Bulletin (“What Joe Biden doesn’t have to do,” May 18). While your opinion may be favored by many who think Joe Biden may be better for our country than President Trump, I for one do not.
The reason Joe Biden is not speaking is because he can’t. It is quite obvious he is silent because mentally he is suffering and the Democratic Party want him silent and they are smart to do so. President Trump would clean his clock in debate. Too bad it probably will not happen.
CATHY SWAILS
Stuart
What conservatives want
To the editor:
It is quite interesting to read the Liberal views of people like Carol Meyer and John Rehder in the Bulletin. They both obviously drink a big dose of the MSNBC Kool-Aid and hate this president. The words they use to describe him are the usual ones: racist, hater, no leader, liar, no moral compass and many other derogatory terms.
We all get it, you are implying that we need a good liberal Democrat to lead us down that wonderful path to the hope and change that you desire.
The message to them is that we conservatives love this president. We love prosperity with more jobs, lower taxes, better trade deals, efforts to bring manufacturing jobs back, gun rights support, anti-abortion, desire to defund Planned Parenthood and a push to run government like a business.
Yes, we love our president. We are more passive than liberals with their hate groups such as Antifa, but rest assured that we will be at the polls just like in 2016.
BILL BARNES
Spencer
Priest’s blog offered compassion, solace
To the editor:
It is unfortunate that Fr. Mark White has fallen from grace with his superior, Bishop Knestout. While the Catholic Church gives lip service to transparency in revealing names of sexual abusers and their accomplices, Father White’s blog offers validation, support and hope.
Sexual abuse affects one to their very core. . The aftermath lurks, exhibiting itself as negativity, fear, anxiety, isolation, anger, depression and, without help, addiction and sometimes suicide. Some are affected daily. Others are affected especially during times when life stressors are out of their control.
The offering of compassion in Father White’s blog is solace to those who might otherwise remain alone in the aftermath. Family and friends often misunderstand them. In his way, Father White is righting the wrong of the Catholic Church.
To those who have found safety and honesty in another church, Father White’s blog may be as a voice in the wind but, in the end, the scourge of the Catholic Church will not go away until it is addressed honestly and completely. The crumbs of monetary compensation offered by the church don’t compensate for the names of perpetrators who remain under lock and key.
DOTTIE KLAMMER
North
