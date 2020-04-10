To the editor:
I thought a response to a recent opinion article by Andy Parker ("Will we see Trump for what he is?", My Word, April 5) would be in order.
Today our country is in a real crisis, and this article was not helpful. How could a Henry County adult think his repeating all the left-wing lies and talking points that are on TV hourly would be of interest to local readers?
It occurred to me that Mr. Parker blames everything and everybody for a tragedy in his life and is using this medium to express his frustration. Everyone has had some family tragedy, and I share his grief (loss of my son). However I do not think most Bulletin readers appreciate his comments.
I hope Mr. Parker's articles in the future are of the positive nature that uplifts the readers during these trying times.
GUY FOLEY
Stuart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.