To the editor:
It seems like the coronavirus is not enough destruction of lives. The killing of black people has also become an epidemic. The virus will attack anyone, but some people are using black people as targets. Today’s brutality and the actions “back in the day” are too similar to ignore. The seeds of hate are deep, and the roots are rapidly growing. The harvest of racism is taking over.
Where is the human dignity, compassion and love for one another? God made all people, all races. Nobody has the right to inflict pain or injustice on another human being.
People should not allow themselves to be filled with hate, because hate is a sickness that causes people to be bitter, mean and unhappy. It must be quite a burden to carry a load of hate around all the time. Only the hater can change the situation by turning hate to love.
As a praying person, I’m asking God to have mercy on all people. There is no separate place on Earth for anyone. No one is more or less than the other. No one has the right to inflict pain or suffering on another. No one has the right to take someone’s life just because they can. Remember everyone has a choice to love or hate one another. Why not choose love?
MARY E. FARRIS
Martinsville
