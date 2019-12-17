To the editor:
Let me see if I can get this straight. Unemployment under President Trump is at a 50-year low. Another 266,000 people were added to the employment rolls in November. Gas prices are stable, and America is energy independent for the first time in 70 years. The military is being rebuilt and revitalized. The border is becoming more secure as the wall goes up. China, who has been stealing America blind, for years, is on its heels as the Trump tariffs take effect. North Korea has been subdued.
Ali Baghdadi is dead, and ISIS is in shambles. America is feared by her enemies and respected by her allies for the first time in a decade. Regulations have been reduced, allowing small businesses to prosper. Our veterans are being taken care of as they should be. People with terminal illnesses now have the right to try drugs not yet approved but that could save or lengthen their lives.
Yet the sick and depraved Democrats want to impeach Trump. How stupid is that? This isn’t new. It started before Trump was even inaugurated and continues to this day. The left has been running around like chickens with their heads cut off screaming, “He’s unfit to be president. He’s a racist, a bigot, a liar, a buffoon.” And other equally moronic, asinine, unjustifiable and disconnected, hog wash. And guess who’s helping spread this insane propaganda? The mainstream media, that’s who.
I used to respect the Democratic Party and the media. No more. The Democrats lie and obscure facts for their own political gain and in an effort to regain power. And the media eggs them As an example, look at the Bulletin's editorial page any day of the week, and you’ll see outrageous op-eds and other epistles that are not just critical of the president but hateful and spiteful and largely untrue. How often, when the media is caught in a lie and called out for it, do you see an apology or a retraction? Me neither.
When I was born, FDR was president, and the Japs were two years and three days away from the dastardly sneak attack on Pearl Harbor. I can say that, when it comes to presidents and their administrations, I have seen the good, the great, the bad, the incompetent and the corrupt. But I have never seen anything like what the Democrats and the media have done and are doing to this president. It’s a dangerous and precarious time for America and our Constitution. We’d better start acting accordingly.
CHARLES PRILLAMAN
Martinsville
