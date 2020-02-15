To the editor:
Several members of the Martinsville/Henry County Chapter of Virginia Organizing, including myself, met with members of the General Assembly on Feb. 3. Although all of us live in MHC area (Bassett, Spencer, eastern Henry County, and Martinsville City), we have three different delegates: Danny Marshall, Charles Poindexter and Les Adams.
This in and of itself is evidence that political gerrymandering is a bad idea, when communities of interest can be so subdivided that their influence is nearly nil. We were able to thank all three delegates and Sen. Bill Stanley for their support of the constitutional amendment to create an independent commission to draw legislative districts, rather than having politicians choosing their voters.
The amendment has been passed to the Senate, and Eileen Filler-Corn, speaker of the House, needs to ensure that this matter comes before the entire House for a vote. The vast majority of Virginia's voters are in favor of redistricting reform, and the General Assembly needs to make it happen.
There is good news coming out of the General Assembly as legislators there have been able to find common ground to address significant issues facing our commonwealth. I am particularly grateful to Del. Adams for his vote to end the practice of predatory lending and to Sen. Stanley for his committee vote in favor of Senate Bill 3 to decriminalize disruptive behavior in schools. SB 3 had already passed the house and should get a vote in the full Senate soon.
Without a doubt, discussions around the issue are having an impact in disrupting the school-to-prison pipeline.
I commend the Martinsville Bulletin’s coverage of the Henry County School Board meeting where information was presented as to the number of suspensions and their breakdown along ethnic and disability lines (“Groups of Students Suspended More Often,” Feb. 9).
Virginia Organizing will continue to work on issues that matter to our community at the local, state and national levels. We would love to have you join us.
M. MARTHA WOODY
Martinsville
