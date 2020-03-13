To the editor:
On a cold day in January, my husband and I went shopping at Kroger. When we came out, the car wouldn’t crank. My husband pulled the hood and did whatever, but it wouldn’t turn. Finally two gentlemen came to help, but the battery was dead.
One man -- I didn’t get his name -- we just want to thank you. After he tried so hard, he finally went on into Kroger. The other gentleman’s wife's vehicle wouldn’t crank either, but he left her car to help us. They ended up taking us home, and as we talked, we had a conversation concerning church.
Finally I said, do you know my pastor, Eric Hairston of Pilgrim Baptist Church? She replied, yes, I work with his wife. Amy. in the Henry County school system. “Wow,” I said, this is nothing but God.
Then I tried to explain to her husband how to get to “D” Street, but guess what? He knew all the streets. He is one of Martinsville’s finest firefighters. I was so thankful. He helped my husband remove a battery from another car, and he and his wife took him back to Kroger and helped until the job was completed.
A lesson that everyone should learn from this: “Sow good seeds if you want to reap blessing.”
Thank you, John and Donna Kaczor.
PETER AND WILLIE MAE HARRIS
Martinsville
