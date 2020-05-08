To the editor:
When critiquing those with whom you disagree, do not categorize erroneously your opponents’ arguments – or your own. Unfortunately, a recent letter to the editor did just that ("We are learning value of capitalism," April 28).
The author’s intimates that all Democrats embrace socialism, which is unfair and untrue. He then laments attempts to change the Constitution.
Notwithstanding that state elections are governed by state constitutions and statutes and that voting measures designed to increase turnout are arguably beneficial, I am thankful our Constitution has changed. The Constitution is more than its original text.
As society has evolved, we have found it important to include the Thirteenth (abolishment of slavery), Fourteenth (citizenship for former slaves, equal protection, Bill of Rights incorporation), and Nineteenth (women’s suffrage) amendments. The author also ignores valid criticisms of capitalism: a system focused on profits and the bottom dollar contributes to wealth disparities that concentrate economic, social and political power in the hands of an elite few who could likely swoop in and buy up most everything and leave the rest of us fighting for crumbs.
He concludes, “[w]ith an education and your God-given talents, there is no limit on what you can achieve.” We can look at ourselves and our communities to know the limits of that statement, which minimizes the impact generational wealth and socio-economic status have on earning potential, disparate economic resources for citizens, the cost and availability of education, and the unavoidable reality in a capitalist society that some markets are bound to fail.
JUSTIN WATKINS
Ridgeway
