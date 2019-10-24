By Carol Meyer
On Oct. 11 former Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, walked openly across the capitol grounds into the hearing room of the Congressional Foreign Affairs Committee and gave more than nine hours of closed-door testimony regarding the actions of the Trump administration to remove her from her position representing the U.S. to the country of Ukraine and her concerns for the effect of these actions on the stability and independence of the State Department itself going forward.
Following her testimony, Yovanovitch released to the public a copy of her opening statement to the committee. In this statement she made clear that she did not resign but was removed at the request of President Trump, who was responding to false accusations of her disloyalty to him and failure to do her job, the latter accusation debunked by the deputy secretary of state, who indicated she was not fired for cause.
With her actions Yovanovitch openly defied the instructions from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that she not testify before the Foreign Affairs Committee. Had she refused to testify, she would have joined the ranks of administration officials who likewise with knowledge of and experience with the illegal and impeachable requests by our president for help from Ukraine in investigating a political opponent refused to answer questions from the committee.
She stood apart from those who would place their current jobs, their pensions, their future employment opportunities, their ideologies and the safety of themselves and their families above their vows to support the Constitution and act with integrity, reason and courage.
Indeed, Yovanovitch may yet experience dismissal from the State Department, exposure to lies and threats of violence from right-wing conspirators, along with the bullying and outright denial of her exemplary service from a president who cannot accept responsibility for his own actions and who seems driven to destroy anyone who challenges his authority to do as he pleases to fulfill campaign promises and protect his own and his family’s financial security.
The actions of Yovanovitch give to us as Americans hope that our country still has individuals who take seriously their commitment to serve their country even when their own lives and livelihoods are at stake. As voters we must demand this level of commitment from all men and women who aspire to political office. Indeed, to serve our country takes great courage and sacrifice. but those who rise to the call deserve our support and lasting thanks.
