To the editor:
Recently, we have heard a phrase that refers to acts of terrorism. It is a defensive attempt to thwart or to minimize a potential attack. The phrase is, simply, “if you see something, say something” and "if you hear something, say something."
This is the essence of what a whistleblower is about. We have a commander in chief who doesn’t subscribe to this policy.
He prefers to demonize this whistleblower who by law is a protected and significant source about the president’s role in the crime of withholding funds and arms to a foreign country, funds that already had been approved by Congress.
This delay was made pending an agreement to find evidence or wrongdoing about Hunter Biden and/or Joe Biden’s interference in Ukraine affairs. When circumstances and facts about this arrangement became obvious, the arms and funds suddenly were released to Ukraine.
Other poorly handled administration decisions were made regarding the removal and smear of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who only wanted to do the job she was sworn to do. She was an experienced professional following the rules of law and the Constitution she agreed to defend. But she served "at the pleasure of the president," although her history of service in any of her appointments had been superior. Is this a presidential abuse of power?
Our nation has assets. We have the FBI, CIA and other agencies to investigate wrongdoings and nefarious activities. Why would President Trump choose to use former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and a former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (his Energy secretary), who have no connection to Ukraine?
Trump has made more than one reference to corruption by Ukraine, but it looks like he is showing the country's new leader how Trump does corruption.
It is sad that the impeachment hearings and the facts revealed have not even been contested by the GOP folks. They only concur that the proceedings are "a farce." They defend the president and are convinced of his innocence.
Their mindset is “my mind is made up; don’t confuse me with facts.” They argue that the Democrats have been after impeachment since Trump’s inauguration.
It seems the facts from so many of Trump's tweets, lies, decisions, activities past and present and other unpresidential behavior makes it easy to make articles of impeachment. Before he does something this country cannot undo, we must proceed with impeachment.
America is better than Donald J. Trump.
JOHN REHDER
Ridgeway
