It is only fair that the false, inflammatory remarks by Andy Parker ("Will we see Trump for what he is?," My Word, April 5) be rebutted.
The headline is an introduction to Mr. Parker’s warped opinion. He wrote, “Sixty percent of this country know he is worse than useless. Another 10% only care about their 401ks. ... To the morally and intellectually bankrupt 30% who refuse to acknowledge the danger of the real Donald Trump to this country and the world … You’re all full of s***.”
Where did Mr. Parker get all those percents? Why does he have to insult and try to demoralize Americans who exercised their right to express their opinion in 2016 and will do again this fall.
Was he trying to make himself feel good? Attacking others in his case what is called "virtue signaling.” It is also disgusting behavior and insulting to boot.
Yes, Mr. and Mrs. Parker lost a very young daughter to a crazed, gun-carrying, revengeful person. Why does he insist on blaming President Trump and those who voted for him for that misfortune? Who is morally and intellectually bankrupt in this case?
Fate did not leave them a chance to hold their daughter’s hand and say good-bye before she left this earth to go to a better place called heaven. For this we can sympathize with them.
My wife and mother of our only child, too, lost a young daughter, a first-year, second-semester medical student, at the age of 23 to an unknown virus. Talk about pain, hurting, wondering, anger, yet still know death has no dominion.
Fate allowed me to hold my daughter’s hand as she took her last breath. The doctor present at the time took off his gloves and angrily asked, “Why is it that the good die young?”
It is a question that the Parkers and I would like an answer to, but we all know that there is no satisfactory answer.
Nor does Mr. Parker probably have a good answer to my above questions. So I suggest to him that he look at President Trump’s endeavors to stop abortion, to stop the killing of our American military personnel in lands across the sea where the natives of those land have fought for ages and ages. Those are just a couple of things that justify our voters in this presidential election.
I ask Mr. Parker and others to look long and hard at Virginia’s politicians, such as our senators and governor. They support abortion. They do not respect life. I ask and that Mr. Parker and other citizens familiarize themselves with the Godless radicals in the Democratic Party (some in the Republican Party, too) who seek to destroy the family unit, to end religious liberty and conscience rights, to continue their endless, non-stop withering attack on this country, its people, and the values and principles upon which America was founded.
America is not perfect. Never has been. But thousands outside this country want to come here to enjoy freedom, and citizenship not found anywhere else and to secure liberty for themselves and education and opportunity for their children.
Dennis A. McCarthy reminds us in his poem "The Land Where Hate Should Die" that America remains a noble experiment testing whether or not all races and creeds can live together in peace and friendship. To make this experiment more successful is to banish hate and help to develop a spirit of brotherhood in our nation.
If we all pull together, stop these personal attacks on each other and our elected officials and accept that all have the right to choose their leaders at all levels of government, then and only then will we be free of the tyranny represented by Mr. Parker and his ilk.
Let us all pray to God and help all Americans make America a better place and even great again, greater than it has ever been. A heaven on Earth is not ever going to happen. But let’s give it a try.
Will you join us, Mr. Parker? We need your intelligence, your persistence, and lastly your love and prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.