Much of history, other than Islamic tradition from centuries after Mohammad’s life, depicts the god(s) of Muhammad somewhat differently than what Muslims would have you believe today. As we recently had a local “meeting of faiths” resulting in an exclamation that Jews, Christians and Muslims all worship the same god, it would appear some clarification is in order.
First, let’s look at research that is in total contrast to what Islam declares today. From the book, “Religion of Peace” we read, “There were pagan religious traditions in Arabia, particularly among those based in the trading centers such as Muhammad's birthplace of Mecca. Some of these towns had kaabas - cube-like structures that would attract pilgrims during holy months. The kaaba at Mecca housed various idols, including the black meteorite that remains to this day.
In addition to the black rock, Muhammad's Quraish tribe worshipped a moon god called “Allah.” Other gods were recognized as well. In fact, the town of Mecca was renowned for religious tolerance, where people of all faiths could come and pray at the Kaaba. (This would later change once Muhammad gained the power to establish his authority by force).
Islam was created both from these crude pagan practices and from the basic theological elements of Christianity and Judaism as Muhammad [often erroneously] understood them (his inaccurate interpretation of Christianity, for example, is often attributed to an early experience with fringe cults in the Palestinian region, then known as Syria).” -The Religion of Peace
Other historical research depicts Muhammad as a somewhat religious polytheist who often went on religious retreats with some of his fellow clansmen. It was during one of those religious festivals some historians say Muhammad had retreated to a cave where he began having very troubling nightmares.
Some researchers comment that because of the lack of clarification of these dreams, Muhammad thought a demon was trying to kill him and became suicidal. It was then Muhammad’s wife, Khadija, supposedly tried to calm her husband by telling him these dreams were from the angel Gabriel.
Even though his god supposedly hadn’t revealed himself to Muhammad personally, he began declaring he was the one and only prophet of Allah (their Quraish moon god) and began mixing his pagan religion with that of Judaism and Christianity.
At first, it appeared Muhammad was willing to share Mecca with many pagan gods. His early message was, “rejecting him as Allah’s messenger, nonbelievers should fear hell!” Later, after gaining much power, his message was, “rejecting him as Allah’s messenger, infidels should fear for their lives!”
This quickly began to include Christians and Jews (see Quran9;29!)
Quite frankly, I personally believe Muhammad’s words and actions are not that of “Jehovah” God! Jehovah sent his son, Jesus, to die for us to obtain Heaven. Muslims deny Jesus as God’s son!
In contrast, as evidenced by Muhammad’s words and actions, Allah commands his followers either convert, conquer into subjection, or kill non-Muslims for a “chance” at heaven.
