I was a young police officer in the town of Siler City, N.C., in the late 1980s and had opportunity to interact on several occasions with the famed actress Frances Bavier, better known as "Aunt Bee" -- she preferred to spell it "Bea" -- on "The Andy Griffith Show."
There was one particular night a line of thunderstorms passed over the city that produced heavy activity. Ms. Bavier had a litter of kittens on the ground, and their well-being was her top priority.
As a normal way of life, she always kept a window open that led to the back deck of the home. By doing so she allowed the cats the ability to go in and out at will.
On this particular night, her housekeeper (yes, that part of Holly Kozelsky's myth is true) couldn't convince Ms. Bavier that all of her kittens were present and accounted for. At the insistence of Ms. Bavier, the housekeeper summons the police ... right in the middle of the storm. I went, and I, too, accounted for all the kittens and cats.
Ms. Bavier wouldn't believe me, either. She wanted me to call out the fire department to climb the trees and search for her beloved kittens during the storm.
I tried my best to present my case, to no avail. She wouldn't have any part of it, and she let me know it, New Yorker-style.
The next evening I came in to work at 6, and my supervisor, Maj. Al Craven, was awaiting my arrival. He directed me to go to Aunt Bee's house first thing because she wanted to see me.
I arrived at her home around 6:15 and was met by her housekeeper. I recall her stating, "I'm so glad you're here. She's waiting for you".
I was then escorted to the master suite. Ms. Bavier had a habit of sleeping during the day and staying up at night reading. Still in her bed clothes, her hair was well beyond shoulder length as she was sitting up in bed. It didn't appear that she had been awake very long.
When she saw me enter the room, I was greeted with a smile and motioned towards the bedside. She gently patted the bed and asked me to sit beside her, which I did.
Taking my hand she began to apologize for the way she had spoken to me the previous night, and I had a "Twilight Zone" moment. It was surreal. Here's Frances Bavier, sounding like Aunt Bee as she apologized to Opie.
It's one of my favorite memories of being a police officer in Siler City.
