At his 46th daily new conference on the COVID-19 virus, Trump reminded his TV audience that while he wasn’t a doctor, he wondered aloud if the use of chemicals found in everyday cleaning products and large doses of ultraviolet light could be used to treat the ravages of the disease that is currently racing across America causing over 50,000 deaths to date.
In the years before Trump’s news conference when he suggested that scientists and doctors explore new uses for household chemicals and ultraviolet treatments, parents and grandparents have practiced safety measures such as locking kitchen cabinets containing dangerous cleaning supplies and posting the Poison Control Hotline on their refrigerators to protect their precious offspring. They have used hats, sun screen lotions and even special clothing designed to block out certain ultraviolet rays to protect their young charges as they play outside in yards, parks and on beaches.
As a proud, safety-conscious parent and grandparent myself, I am appalled that President Donald Trump suggested that scientists take valuable time from their lab-based war on COVID-19 to test out household cleaning chemicals and large doses of ultraviolet light as alternative treatments for this virus when these products and powerful rays have already been determined to be damaging and even deadly to human beings.
This president has already shown himself to be deficient in empathy for the victims of this disease and ignorant of the history of pandemics. Even as his constituents die by the thousands, Trump continues his comments at news conferences focusing on protecting his own fragile ego and promoting his upcoming run for a second term as President.
Even in the darkest moments of this health crisis, we must remember that science matters; evidence matters; as do the words of a president from his bully pulpit, words designed to promote his own legacy over the lives of the American people.
Many of us are parents and grandparents, and all of us are called to use and support common sense and reasoned choices to protect our citizenry especially our children. We can manage and treat this virus if we stand in the truth and call out ignorance at even the highest levels of government.
