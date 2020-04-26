COVID-19 is the pandemic that is frightening and disturbing us at every turn. We all know that throughout the life of human beings, there have been different types of diseases that have ended the lives of many people.
It is painful and sad when you have a family, and you can do nothing to protect them from the various evils. But do not stress anymore, and leave it in God's hands. Because just as God allows pandemics, in the same way he provides us with the antidote, and we can continue in this life forward.
I tell you this because, in my limited knowledge and research, I have noticed some pandemics that have mistreated mankind:
- The Spanish Flu (1918-1919) is considered the deadliest in history, killing five times as many people in a very short time as the fighting in World War I.
- Asian Flu (1957-1958): About 1.1 million people died, and the elderly were the first victims.
- Hong Kong Flu (1968-1970): This pandemic killed about 1 million people, including many children.
- AIDS, from 1981 to today, about 32 million deaths.
- SARS (2002-2003) was transmitted by a bat and was a crown-shaped virus.
- AVIAN Flu (2003-2004): Although this virus mainly affects birds, it has also caused deaths in some humans.
- H1N1 Flu (2009-2010), affecting several people each year, with human losses.
And these are just a few, as there are many more, such as smallpox, measles and black plague, which also caused a lot of damage. And if we notice, new diseases have always emerged.
Fortunately, God has not left us alone and is showing us the antidote to each and every one of them, so let us have patience and ask God to show us the antidote to this pandemic that we are experiencing, since we do not want to continue to have more infected people.
All pandemics are alarming and serious to a certain extent, but the pandemic that really concerns me is the one I see day by day: Hate towards others, racism at the turn of the corner, little empathy among us, injustice, sovereignty, self-spreadment and lack of values in general.
Believe me, that pandemic is indeed alarming, and sometimes I can't find a way to take care of myself. But now I ask myself: Do we really feel the pain of people who have been infected and lost their lives? Or are we afraid because perhaps we feel vulnerable to that pandemic, because we are terrified and believe that it can reach us?
According to my data, up to the time I am writing this, there have been at least 265,206 deaths around the world by COVID-19 since Dec. 1.
It's been almost five months now, and we are afraid, because these are alarming figures. But everything will be fine. Do not worry and do not be afraid, because nothing will happen to you if you follow the safety rules: respect the healthy distance, wash your hands, use masks, stay at home if possible and so on.
If we all do our part, then start making your plans to go on vacation, visit your family, look at your friends again, in short, to do what you want; because this nightmare will soon be over.
Just do your part and leave the rest in the hands of the one who knows the antidote to end it: God is the antidote.
