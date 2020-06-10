An open letter to Bishop Barry Knestout of the Diocese of Richmond:
I recently published an article entitled, “Episcopal Abuse of Power,” which relied heavily upon input provided by the priests of your diocese. Interestingly, not one priest whom I queried about your attempt to silence Father Mark White found your actions justified, let alone pastoral in keeping with your role as bishop.
You have placed Father White in a very difficult moral position in regard to following his informed conscience. Based on the evidence he has seen and read, he has come to the logical conclusion that certain church leaders, including Cardinal Donald Wuerl and Pope Francis, are guilty of covering up sex abuse. If Father White is correct in his assessment, then one can understand why he may have been led to “beg” the pope to resign.
I invite you to watch this 12-minute video taken from "Sex Abuse in the Church: Code of Silence." If such testimony were offered against Father White or any of your priests, I would bet you would have the accused priest removed from ministry immediately. After listening to the testimony of the abuse victims gathered in the Buenos Aires café, do you believe their testimony is credible or do you believe they are lying about the pope having covered up their abuse?
Do you really believe Pope Francis told the truth when he said to the reporter in Rome that he had nothing to do with trying to get the Argentine judges to overturn the 15-year sentence that a lower court handed down against his friend, Father Julio César Grassi?
Do you honestly believe Pope Francis told the truth when, in his co-authored book, "On Heaven and Earth," he wrote that sex abuse by clergy “has never occurred in my diocese”?
If Pope Francis stated that sex abuse never occurred in his diocese of 2.5 million Catholics, does that explain why he refused to release documents to the Argentine deaf sex abuse survivors who were in Rome on the anniversary of the Sex Abuse Summit that would identify who abused them and what Argentine prelates and chancery officials covered up the abuse?
Do you believe Pope Francis told the truth when he fist denied, and then later said he didn’t remember if Archbishop Viganò informed him about ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s predatory behavior during a conversation on June 23, 2013?
More than 18 months ago Pope Francis said an investigation would be conducted into who in the hierarchy knew what and when about ex-Cardinal McCarrick. Don’t you think it’s a “conflict of interest” for the pope who is implicated in the McCarrick cover-up to be investigated by the very people who work for him? Might this be tantamount to having President Clinton’s own lawyers tasked with investigating whether President Clinton was having an affair with a White House intern?
Finally, do you believe Pope Francis failed to act on the evidence that was sent to him from the late A.W. Richard Sipe of McCarrick’s abuse that Bishop Robert McElroy was legally served with copies also sent to the Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Christophe Pierre?
You justified your suspension of Father White by writing, “For more than a year, in fact since the fall of 2018, in my judgment Father Mark White has worked against the unity of the Church, promoted disrespect for the Holy Father, the Church hierarchy, his bishop, and has demonstrated a will adverse to obedience to the bishop of his diocese, which he took an oath to uphold at his ordination.”
Instead of reminding Father Mark of what it means to be a priest, you need to recall what you yourself promised at your episcopal ordination when you were instructed that “the title of bishop is not one of honor but of function, and therefore a bishop should strive to serve rather than to rule.” I pray you have not forgotten that you were admonished, “As a father and a brother, love all those whom God places in your care. Love the priests and deacons who share with you the ministry of Christ.”
While Father White indeed did take an oath of obedience and respect, how can one respect any human being, let alone a bishop, if he de facto is guilty of covering up sex abuse?
When I reported a chaplain in 2002 to then-Archbishop O’Brien for having a “live-in boyfriend,” O’Brien covered up his behavior and reprised against me by revoking my ecclesiastical endorsement and having me offered orders to work in a state prison. In 2007, when that same chaplain was arrested and convicted of aggravated assault, sodomy, conduct unbecoming an officer and failure to inform sex partners that he was HIV positive, O’Brien had this to say to the media: "When the Archdiocese for the Military Services became aware through Chaplain Lee that there was an accusation against him of immoral behavior with military personnel, we, along with the Archdiocese of Washington, removed his faculties immediately."
Note that O’Brien never revealed that he had been informed of Lee’s homosexual predation five years earlier and covered it up. O’Brien’s carefully crafted response reminds me of your July 2018 letter in which you wrote, “I can tell you I was not approached by anyone with any allegations or evidence of sexual harassment or abuse involving the Cardinal.”
Just because you may not have been “approached” by someone with allegations about McCarrick does not in any way mean you were not already aware of McCarrick’s sexual predation of seminarians and young priests. Your response makes me wonder if bishops are required to take a course in “Episcopal Doublespeak.”
Unfortunately, you are not the only U.S. bishop guilty of covering-up for ex-Cardinal McCarrick, Cardinal Wuerl and bishops and priests guilty of homosexual predation and behavior. According to a Globe/ Inquirer investigation, more than 130 U.S. bishops have been credibly “accused of failing to adequately respond to sexual misconduct.” According to BishopAccountability.org, while over 100 bishops have been credibly accused of sexual abuse and misconduct, only seven have been laicized to date (the last one being your friend, ex-Cardinal McCarrick). I’m sure there are quite a number of bishops who are hoping you can silence Father White and scare the other priests of your diocese to exercise blind obedience. When you accuse Father Mark of not being obedient and demand that he be submissive to you, you fail to realize that submission to cover-up is not obedience. Whereas obedience is a virtue, submission to cover-up is a vice.
