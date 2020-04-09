By Caleb Robertson
On Oct. 31 the religious community celebrates “Reformation Day” or “All Saints Day” to commemorate Martin Luther’s nailing of his “Ninety-Five Theses” to the door of the All Saints church in Wittenberg. That was the birth of “Protestantism.” Martin Luther was issuing his protest against the Catholic denomination. I don’t understand how the religious community goes from protesting the Catholic denomination in October to celebrating a Catholic holiday, Easter, in April.
I don’t understand how “Easter” gets so much attention from the religious community when it is only in the Bible one time, in Acts 12:4. When we read the word, “Easter” in our King James Bible it is really the Greek word, “pascha”, which is the Jewish Passover feast referenced just previously in Acts 12:3. Yet nobody that observes “Easter” today is thinking about the Jewish Passover and the command to get all of the leaven out of your house as per Exodus 12:15.
Not only that, none of the modern accompaniments of “Easter” are in the Bible: the bunny, the dyed eggs, buying yourself a seersucker suit. What does any of this have to do with “pascha” (the Jewish Passover Feast)? What does any of this have to do with Jesus?
Someone might explain, “It’s a celebration of Jesus’ resurrection from the dead!” Doesn’t 1Corinthians 11:26 say we should do that on every Sunday, not just once a year? The church in the New Testament was meeting every first day of the week as seen in Acts 20:7: “And upon the first day of the week, when the disciples came together to break bread, Paul preached unto them, ready to depart on the morrow; and continued his speech until midnight.”
Was the New Testament church really gathering every Sunday to break bread? Yes, and the Bible proves that in multiple passages. John 20:19 says on the same day (first day of the week) the disciples assembled. In John 20:26 we find the Disciples assembled again on the first day of the week. In Acts 2:42 we find the Apostles assembling with the church on the day of Pentecost which according to Leviticus 23:15-16 and Exodus 20:10 is the first day of the week. 1Corinthians 16:1-3 says the collection is to be taken on the first day of the week. Does it say “every week?” No, but somehow denominations decided that the command to collect money is an every Sunday thing, but communion is not? I’m confused by that.
Some might say: “Caleb, you should be happy that people are showing up for Easter Sunday.” You know, I am just not happy that there is a great number of society that only attends worship one day a year. I find that to be a terribly sad thing, and I find it sad that the religious leaders promote such. God wants your WHOLE life (Romans 12:1-2), not just your April 12.
