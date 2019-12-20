By Randy Scott
Recently, in an advertisement in a local free newspaper, the popular charitable organization The Harvest Foundation described the state of the community as … ”Our community is growing.” Harvest has doled out more than $160 million in the past 15 years to economic development projects, health programs and educational endeavors in Martinsville and Henry County.
In separate past announcements, Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Mark Heath has extolled the following virtues of his success:
» “Since July 2006, 4,870 jobs have been created in MHC, generating more than $ 451 million in new tax revenue.”
» “In the last 13 months, seven projects have been announced, 647 new jobs, a little over 119 million in capital investment, which goes to the tax base,”….”We’ve had $ 21.7 million of new annual payroll.”
» “When Teal Jones fully builds out, they’ll add $ 296,000 to our tax base. That would require the construction of 533 new homes of $ 100,000 in value. That kind of puts in perspective. What a day like today means for us.”
» “The more than $ 7.7 million Eastman Chemical plans to spend to expand its manufacturing presence in Henry County will create $ 67,775 in new annual taxes for the county….That’s the same tax revenue that would be generated if 122 homes valued at $ 100,000 each were to be built.”
During this same time period, it is worthy to note the following:
» City taxpayers have sat silently as the city balanced its budget from its reserves for at least the last four years.
» City taxpayers sat silently as the city backed a plan, courtesy of a $800,000 note to Harvest, to create a medical school when choices already existed at Liberty University and at VT/Carilion in Roanoke.
» County taxpayers sat silently as the county tore down two houses in above-average condition on the John Redd School property only to build a new school out in Figsboro six years later.
» County citizens sit quietly as the county builds a new elaborate jail 10 minutes away from the courthouse and promptly raised property taxes in 2017.
City reversion is not a political decision. It is legislative law that allows a city to surrender its charter and become a part of its county jurisdiction. To act as if this can be avoided by choice on the part of the county is leadership malpractice. Proactive negotiations by the county should have been conducted years ago to show good faith and to cushion the inevitable financial impact upon execution of any state approved merger plan.
An analysis of census data on income, population and building permits is tacit proof that MHC is not growing, and leaders can boast all their hearts’ desire of what has been spent here. However output variables and hundreds of empty buildings document that all of that investment creating low-paying jobs for the past 20 years was an abject failure. The dismal performance of the Henry Hotel, New College Institute, medical college, Philpott Yacht Club (er marina) and the $1 million remodel of the Suntrust bank to create a lush nest for Harvest is further evidence of what happens when “good men ... do nothing.”
In his farewell address in January 1989, late president Ronald Reagan popularized the metaphor of a “shining city on a hill,” created by John Winthrop. Once upon a time, there was a “shining city on a hill” called “Martinsville and Henry County.” It is a distant and fading memory for many who grew up here between 1945 and 1980.
Does anyone care ?
The writer is president of Smith Valley Realty in Martinsville.
