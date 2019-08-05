To the editor:
The first day of school is approaching for area students. Parents/guardians are checking supply lists and students are choosing the right outfit to wear on Day One. Families and teachers want this year to be better than last year, but how can both groups guarantee achievement?
While students may need new clothing because they grew 6 inches in the last two months and gained three shoe sizes, all agree that new clothing, expensive notebooks and bookbags will not make students magically successful. However, parent/guardian involvement in a child’s life is the key factor in student accomplishment.
Watching a child’s football game or other sporting event is a good start, but it is not enough. Students also need to know that their parents/guardians are attending STEM night, PTO, academic team meets, school plays, band and choir concerts and a variety of other events. Students do well when parents listen to them read aloud; check to make sure homework is complete; discuss the events of the school day with their children; volunteer at the child’s school; attend parent conferences; and check to be sure students feel safe physically and emotionally.
So what keeps parents from meeting and having a dialogue with teachers? Sometimes it is a work schedule. Many schools compensate for this on business night by meeting during the day and evening. Email is a wonderful way to contact a teacher at a time convenient to the parent/guardian if a conflicting work schedule is an issue. One drawback of course is that sometimes people misinterpret written words, but thoughtfully written notes are helpful. Schools do have policies about what teachers can put into an email, so a teacher might respond by asking when a meeting or phone call can occur. Teachers understand that work schedules sometimes keep parents from school activities too; however, a parent’s involvement at home will influence students most.
The National Education Association reports that “students' homes and classrooms are the focal points of their learning experiences —from kindergarten through high school. Parents who work with teachers and students are critical partners in helping their child achieve success. Parents set the example and the tone for their child's approach to education. When parents are engaged, interested and supportive in their child's learning, the child is more likely to succeed.”
The teachers in this area want to see their students succeed and in support of this desire, they want to work with parents and guardians. They want to have dialogues and interactions that result in what is best for each child. They want what every parent wants – academic success that will one day translate into jobs and fulfilled lives.