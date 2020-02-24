Timothy Snyder, a professor at Yale University, where he specializes in the history of Eastern Europe and the Holocaust, uses his book “On Tyranny: 20 Lessons from the 20th Century” to caution that “European history of the 20th Century shows us that societies can break, democracies can fall, ethics can collapse, ordinary men can find themselves standing over death pits with guns in their hands. …Americans today are no wiser then Europeans who saw democracy yield to fascism, Nazism, or communism in the 20th Century.
Our one advantage is that we might learn from their experiences. Now is a good time to do so.”
Among his 20 lessons Snyder advises:
- “Do not obey in advance.” Snyder explains that much of the power given to authoritarian regimes is given “freely.” Politicians, businessmen, private citizens tend to look ahead to determine what policies and programs a repressive regime is promoting; then, to protect their jobs, reputations and even physical safety they willingly support these practices through their silence and even active participation. Instead, Snyder’s advice to 21st Century citizens promotes thinking- for- oneself, reading widely and being cautious before reacting to the use of inflammatory speech i.e. emotional appeals, threats, name-calling as so often fills the tweets and on-the -fly news conferences of our own president.
- “Defend institutions.” Snyder states that institutions such as courts, elections systems and newspapers cannot successfully defend themselves from a determined autocratic-leaning administration without the public support of “good faith actors” in our civil service and general citizenry. Snyder would abhor Trump’s consistent attacks on the independence of court rulings and his denial of regular press access to advisers in the White House.
- “Believe in truth.” Snyder cautions that without truth it is not possible to successfully challenge authority. Snyder would be troubled over the introduction of “alternative facts” and the cries of “fake news by Trump and his supporters faced with challenges to their policies or court proceedings. To avoid using faulty reasoning, adherence to credible written documentation, in-person witnesses, precedent and the rule-of-law when governing seems a better fit for a republic.
- “Be calm when the unthinkable arrives.” Snyder counsels that authoritarians use the fear and uncertainty surrounding actual catastrophic events such as terrorist attacks to “consolidate their power.” He would certainly applaud the recent vote taken in the U.S. Senate to stop “outsourcing” war powers to President Trump by requiring him to seek Congressional approval before engaging in a offensive attack on Iran. However, the ability of Congress to override an expected presidential veto will be the true measure of the strength of the legislature to slow this nation’s descent toward authoritarianism under the Trump administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.