I read with great interest the letter titled “We must model democracy, not divisiveness” (Oct. 16). Obviously, as most liberals do, this writer faults President Trump and anyone who agrees with him because they are always moral, tolerant, value unity, reason, compromise and know exactly what is best for all Americans.
Excuse me for getting a little nauseous as I ponder this letter, touting how “great” liberalism is for bringing our country together, as long as you agree with liberals.
One big thing omitted from this letter is mention of the Antifa liberal organization that is paid by outside sources and bused into conservative meetings to cause chaos and disruption. This is also the group that sung about serving up fried “pigs in a blanket,” which represents our policemen and women, a very divisive connotation.
Also left out was the over two years of solid facts that Rep. Adam Schiff supposedly had on Russian collusion but only later to admit that it did not exist. This cost the American taxpayers more than $30 million and resulted in many broken lives for nothing.
The writer saw the need to bring up a former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, who is more widely known for her own parody, when she went on five TV news shows at the time of the Benghazi killings and presented a totally false chain of events that involved the brutal murder of our ambassador to Libya and three other Americans. Her credibility does little to model democracy but adds much more to the divisiveness already in question.
The letter makes a reference to “a house divided against itself cannot stand” (Matthew 12:25), followed by “come now let us reason together” (Isaiah 1:18). There is currently much discussion and very private meetings taking place on a very partisan basis, all regarding the impeachment of our president.
There is an occasional “tailored” release to the public by Congressman Schiff but with no input or otherwise from the opposing party. Obviously it is all one-sided, just like the mainstream media and their continuous liberal spin on the news, which means brainwashing people to hate our president.
The Democratic Party seems intent on redoing the 2016 election and doing nothing to earn their pay for what they were sent to Washington to do, which is legislation to help the country.
Most all of us working Americans know what would happen if we got a job and “didn’t show up for work.” Since that has been going on for almost three years now, it is quite obvious that Congress needs to be replaced. As the writer of the letter indicated, “As citizens we need to model these values in our own lives as well.”
And if we don’t do what we were hired to do, we can and should be replaced.
The president has done his job, and we are all reaping the benefits of it with historically low unemployment rates for all ethnic groupings, our military has been rebuilt, jobs are returning to this country, the stock market is skyrocketing, businesses are more optimistic, we are securing our borders better than ever, and the economy is booming.
If you listen to some, it is doom and gloom. Democracy is under attack, and the Constitution is being shredded. Conservatives are racist haters, and it can only be fixed by electing a Democrat as president.
These liberals are very intolerant of all others and make all the accusatory charges against the people who disagree with them, especially those who approve of our president.
Do they change their stories, or was it to accuse everyone else of doing exactly what they do, which is hate our side and call us divisive. One side thinks they walk on water, and all who disagree with them are blithering idiots.
