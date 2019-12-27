My name is Barry Greene. I served on City Council from 1974 to 1982 and as mayor for two years. I lived 50 years in the city and 26 years in Henry County.
In 1980 I served as one of the city’s representatives on the City-County Merger Study Committee under the leadership of Bill Franck and George Adams. After years of work, the committee concluded that merger was in the best interest of the entire area, but the recommendations were not implemented.
Twenty years passed. In 2002 I chaired a School System Merger Study Committee consisting of administrators from each school system and members of each school board.
I quote four of the conclusions:
- A merged school system will enable our community to continue to offer student’s quality education in the most cost-effective manner – one administration, one bus system and one purchasing department will be the most cost effective for a community with fewer than 10,000 students.
- While cost is important, quality is the most important issue, and the quality of education for all students in both school systems, will improve with merged system.
- In a merged system, most students will attend a school that is a convenient to their home.
- If our schools do not merge and local economic conditions remain unstable, our citizens will either have to pay millions of dollars more or cut services in order to support the schools.
Regrettably, in 2004 the county school board voted not to proceed.
In 2013 the city hired a consultant to evaluate the city’s possible transition to town status. Their report projected that the city tax base would show no growth from 2014 through 2019, while, during the same time period, costs would continue to increase. Actual results proved that the consultants were correct.
The consultants outlined two choices: Either increases revenue and cut services; or change from a city to a town, which would enable the city to continue to receive urban services, while merging the city schools and constitutional offices with the county.
In November 2013, the Martinsville City Council voted, 3-2, not to go forward with reversion.
Today, City Council continues to confront the yearly pressures of balancing budgets with revenue growth and increased expenses.
By 2045, the population of Martinsville is projected to decline 31% and Henry County to decline 24%.
Henry County’s school enrollment is 7,455 students today and is projected to decline to 7,432 in 2025.
Martinsville’s numbers are worse. In 1977, there were 3,073 students. Today, the number has plummeted to 1,942 and is projected to drop to 1,407 students in 2025.
Your city manager and director of finance have done a remarkable job of balancing the city budgets without major cuts in services or major tax increases, but they have just about run out of options. Expenses have been cut primarily by reducing employees and delaying needed capital expenditures, which cannot be sustained year after year, without significant cuts in services and/or increased revenues.
In the 1950s, a city/county committee, consisting of Tom Burch, J. Frank Wilson and A.L. Philpott, studied the feasibility of a Martinsville-Henry County merger. They concluded that a merger would benefit the citizens of both the city and the county, bu, they felt that the political climate at that time was not right.
It has been 70 years and, we have now come full circle. Finally, it is time, time for the city to vote to change to town status and then to sit down and work together with the county to resolve the outstanding issues and truly become one community.
One community, which will no longer duplicate services such as supporting two of every constitutional officer.
One community, with a unified school district, which will offer our community the best opportunity to provide our children the best possible education measured in terms of quality, cost and convenience.
One community, which study after study has determined will benefit all the citizens of our community – city and county – regardless of race, ethnicity or financial stature.
