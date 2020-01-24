I had read on Jan. 22 in the Martinsville Bulletin about a local man, Thomas Joe Braxton III, who has been charged with shooting a police officer on New Year’s Day. Braxton III is also being charged with "possessing a weapon by a violent felon."
Did Braxton not realize that he was breaking the law by carrying that weapon, considering his past criminal record? Maybe if he had known he was not supposed to be in possession of that gun in the first place he would not have shot the policeman, as he is alleged to have done.
I am being facetious, of course. Criminals do not care about gun laws. Braxton III would be absolute proof that Gov. Ralph Northam's wishes for gun control are absolutely worthless and without common sense.
Northam’s gun control will only hurt law-abiding citizens. About 22,000 “gun-rights activists” just lobbied in Richmond with no violence at all. How do supporters of gun control account for that?
I think it is also worthy of note that Braxton III did not use an AR-15 (this was confirmed by Sgt. Rick Garletts of the Virginia State Police). Gun control lobbyists would like for the public to think that the AR-15 is the weapon of choice among criminals, but it is not.
The Bulletin also reported on Jan. 19 that Virginia had seen an estimated firearm sales increase of 47% compared to December 2018. This recent surge in gun purchases is second only to gun sales in December 2012 following the Sandy Hook school shooting.
If December 2012 holds the record for most gun transactions, then “gun-control logic” would suggest that 2013 would be crime-ridden with that many new guns floating in society. Such an assumption would be incorrect.
In 2013, according to “Crime in Virginia” compiled by the Uniform Crime Reporting Section Department of State Police, 100 murders, 786 aggravated assaults, and 1,623 robberies were committed with a handgun. While only three murders, 45 aggravated assaults, and 30 robberies were committed with a “rifle.” An AR-15 would fall under the category of “rifle” and not “automatic rifle” with which only one murder was committed in 2013. An AR-15 is semi-automatic, like most .22 caliber rifles.
Honestly, it appears that those who support Northam’s “gun control” are not checking the facts but are just repeating Democrats' talking points. If these bills go through, then we can expect, just like Memphis, Baltimore, Chicago and Detroit, a rise in crime. I am sure some are tired of hearing this line, but it’s true: “It’s a heart problem, not a gun problem.”
