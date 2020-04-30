As of Friday morning, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States had grown to 1,408,488, currently the largest number of cases of any country in the world, with confirmed reports of 61,680 deaths. States around the country are struggling to meet the demands for medical care for the sick and more personal protection equipment for the doctors, nurses, and emergency workers on the frontline of this battle against this unforgiving, highly contagious disease.
At the same time, citizens around the country have grown understandably impatient and anxious over the ever- rising loss of jobs and the resultant threats to their financial security imposed by state shut- downs of all but essential businesses. Protestors in the capitols of Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia and elsewhere rallied to demand re-opening of their states’ economies.
In response to this emerging unrest, public health officials, scientists, mayors, governors, business leaders and our president have been debating the criteria that must be met to safely reopen businesses and put people back to work. Everyone agrees that this is a critical step in the recovery stage of the fight against this disease.
Among scientists and public health officials trained in the identification, treatment and tracking of infectious diseases, testing is the element that has been identified as most critical to the safe relaxing of social distancing that has so far slowed the spread of COVID-19. Doctor Irwin Redlener, Director of The National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University recommended that the U.S. ramp up its testing to a rate or 1½ to 2½ million tests per week to adequately survey the presence of the disease across the nation. So far, only about 1% of the over 331 million Americans on the census rolls have been tested for the disease. In Virginia as of Friday, 90,843 had been tested.
More testing is needed to assure Americans that they can safely return to work and then once back at work be tested regularly for changes in their health status. In order to be successful in the production, distribution administration and reading of the tests, many individuals: scientists, health care providers, governors, mayors and corporate leaders must work together without prejudice, partisanship, or hope of personal/professional gain.
Likewise, there is a role for the federal government under the direction of the President to coordinate the testing process and to provide the states needed financial support. The lives of the American people and our financial security depend on all parties doing their part.
