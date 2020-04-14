We are going through a time of distress because of the pandemic, but believe me, it was necessary. It was necessary to realize that we are not immortal and even though your socioeconomic level is higher, it does not make you immune to this virus.
We are afraid, afraid that the food will run out, but believe me, it was necessary. It was necessary, because that way we realize how important food and people who work every day are, so that we can enjoy our food.
We feel lonely and isolated. But believe me, it was necessary. It took it to make us realize how important the people around us are and how small and lonely we can feel in our home without our daily companions and family members by our side.
We are afraid that we will not be able to go out for fear of getting infected, but believe me, it was necessary. It was necessary to realize how important it is to go out and enjoy life in every place we can visit and to appreciate how wonderful the world and the things around us are.
The news alarms and scares us, because more and more people are infected and dead. But believe me, it was necessary. It was necessary to realize how fragile and short life can be and that we are not eternal, and in that way we will learn to live every day and every moment without leaving it for tomorrow. To enjoy it more and with greater intensity and to have God and your family as a priority.
We look at the empty streets and feel alone. But believe me, it was necessary. It was necessary to realize that we need each other, and in the same way we can realize how important all the people around us can be, and give us the opportunity to know them better and stop looking only at their defects and not their virtues.
They stopped working in several factories and believe me, it was necessary. It was necessary, to realize that the planet also needs a rest and a deep breath. And that because of the stoppage of those factories the air took on its natural color again, and we realize that the sky is still blue, even and despite all the bad treatment we have given to our environment. But our planet is strong, and, even though it is wounded, it continues to breathe, and the birds are singing again. And that in one way or another, makes us see that the real danger to the planet is the humans.
But do not worry. Trust in God, and all this will pass. We will look at each other again, but this time it will be better, because there will no longer be the blessed "healthy distance."
Because I'm sure they'll find the antidote to fight the evil COVID-19. Because just as God allows pandemics, in the same way he provides us with the antidote.
God is the antidote.
