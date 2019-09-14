Community Storehouse is at a critical cash position and needs the community it serves to step up and help out. Unforeseen expenses, ever-growing demand for services, and loss of funding has created a perfect storm to jeopardize the social work the agency has provided to Martinsville and Henry County since 2001.
Community Storehouse is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to feed those in need, reduce food waste, and educate the community on the issues of hunger and nutrition. The agency serves an average of 800 local families a month and for over a decade has operated the Food for Kids: School Backpack Program that's gearing up, right now, to provide food to underprivileged children in our community's schools during another school year. Last year, that program reached a milestone distributing its 200,000th backpack bag filled with nutritious, child friendly food to children identified by their teachers and counselors.
Community Storehouse is currently facing some tough challenges while trying to maintain the level of community support it ha provided since 2001.
Because of a series of unbudgeted, unfortunate events -- including repairs to the agency's Freightliner truck, HVAC repairs to the facility, warehouse exhaust fans and lighting upgrades that became absolutely necessary to continue operations totaled over $20,000 -- halfway through which, the agency's modest savings were depleted. While fundraising and holding huge charity sales in the agency's thrift store to offset the unforeseen expenses, depleting of funds continued due to loss of funding such as, no longer receiving payroll deductions from employees of SOVAH health for the last couple years, impacting over $20,000 in revenue.
Community Storehouse has accomplished continuing its strategic plan in maintaining and in fact, increasing services to those who depend on its social work, all with 19 active monthly donors. This year, Fort Trial Baptist Church stepped up with a $4,000 donation for the backpack program. Walmart, Kroger, and Food Lion are huge supporters of the Storehouse through food and fund drives. The Laurel Park Boosters have been dedicated donors to the Storehouse, and other grantors / contributors make huge impacts in the work of the agency, but help is needed and it's needed right now. "We are facing a situation where we will be forced to lay off employees, perhaps even move from the facility we're located in. It's that serious," Adkins added.
Community Storehouse pays for off-duty deputies to be present during distributions as a protection for the volunteers and fellow clients, after demonstrations that it's a necessary expense. Facility costs alone are over $10,000 a month. "We're at a critical cash position right now. It's certainly not the first time we've struggled to make ends meet, but it's definitely the most we've robbed Peter to pay Paul in one fiscal year. It's scary," said Adkins.
Currently the Community Storehouse needs to secure $30,000 to pay debts and to begin investing in this year's Food for Kids: School Backpack Program, set to kickoff this Friday. Monthly givers allow the Storehouse to budget for upcoming debts and service needs. With a facility, a fleet of vehicles, a store that requires supplies, programs that require purchases of food and hygienic supplies, bills are necessary. We need the community's help.
Community Storehouse has always kept the mantra, if you need help we can help you. If you have help to give, we can be your avenue to pass it along to the community. Donors can text GIVEFOOD to 44321 or visit www.storehousemhc.com to give online. Mail checks or give in person at 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, 24148. We are open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
