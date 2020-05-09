In the past five months the news and social networks have kept us aware of the havoc and even losses of many people, infected by COVID-19, or better known as the coronavirus.
There have been thousands of deaths around the world, and it is increasingly worrying because even now the antidote to this dreaded deadly virus is not found, and deaths are on the rise. But we have asked ourselves how many children and people of all kinds and genders die every day? I mean, if we really care about the people who die around the world.
According to UNICEF, 8,500 children die every day from malnutrition, and an estimated 6.3 million children under the age of 15 died from mostly preventable causes in 2017. But fortunately we won't suffer from that, so we don't worry, because we have the vaccine within our reach, and that vaccine is called food.
And perhaps we have asked ourselves how many children die of thirst, about 180,000 children under 5 years of age die every year; but let's not worry since we have the cure, drinking water.
There is another pandemic called abortion. Some 22,800 women are believed to die each year around the world from complications following illegal abortions; many of them are young women between the ages of 15 and 19. Around the world, approximately 25 million unsafe abortions are believed to occur each year. And in total, more than 42 million abortions are estimated to take place worldwide in 2019 alone.
But don't worry, the vaccine for abortion already exists, the problem is that not all of us get it.
And what about feminicide, which has also reached alarming levels, not to mention family violence, as it is believed that every day an average of 137 women around the world die at the hands of their partners or a family members.
There are also the forgotten elderly, who likewise die every day alone and forgotten by their relatives or their own children. But don't worry, it may not happen to you, so you don't take it seriously and prefer to look the other way.
But for today, I prefer to stop alarming you with these sad and unfortunately certain figures taken from the internet, which I hope are false, but what if not? What would we be willing to do?
Look, for all these types of pandemics, thank God the vaccines already exist. You just have to distribute them, and that's it, problem solved. But for the moment and unfortunately, for COVID-19, a vaccine still doesn't exist, and in that case if we can't do anything with our hands, just ask God that we will soon find the vaccine.
What are we afraid of if God is on our side? In Psalm 27-10 he affirms this and tells us: "Even if your father and mother abandon you, I will NEVER abandon you."
But perhaps you are going to say: And why is it that all this we are living through, and we begin to doubt God's love and ask ourselves: Then what plans does God have for me?
And he answers us in Isaiah 29-11, "I have thoughts of good and not of evil for you," says the Lord. And God tells us in 1 Peter 5-7, "Cast all your care on him, for he cares for you." And indeed, God wants us to take this into account, to share our fears and worries with him and so he can take care of it, for we cannot do it alone.
And "because we are God's children, we shall overcome the world" (1 John 5-4). It would be good if in our list of things necessary for this quarantine, we do not forget to put a pillow, since that will be the beginning of the antidote, and it will be to get on our knees in prayer and ask God for help, and he will listen to us.
Try this prayer:
Sir, I don't want to carry this concern about my body. Today I give you all my worries and problems that only You know. I also ask you to show me what I should do and what my responsibility is in this situation. Teach me to act in the best way possible and what I cannot do, I am sure you will do for me. I do not know when I will see the results of my request, I only know that it will be at the exact moment, and I ask you that this situation bring me closer to You and that my faith will come out stronger. Thank you for listening to me, Holy Father, and thank you because you have never left me alone, and you always take care of me. Now I am sure that you are listening to me, because you are here. And for that reason I can rest easy, because I know that you take care of me. Amen.
God is the anitdote.
