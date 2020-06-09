This Sunday morning, many Christian pastors around the world will be preaching sermons based on words from the first 35 verses of Hebrew Scripture, the creation story of Genesis 1:1-2:4a. I think I can confidently say that I will not be the only minister who focuses my proclamation on the fact that, from the very beginning of the biblical narrative, all of humankind is described as being made in God’s image and likeness. We all are a reflection of the divine image. We are all wonderfully and fearfully made. We are all precious in God’s sight. We are all, together, daughters and sons of God.
These statements, broadly speaking, are not controversial to us who call ourselves Christians. We know that God loves all of us, “all the children of the world,” as we sing from our earliest days in church. And we know that we need to love everyone, too. Jesus told us that the greatest commandment, after loving God, is to love our neighbor. And we know that “neighbor” means everyone. Everyone.
We know this. We say we believe it. But our actions say something different.
We have all watched in horror at the fact that, once again, this time in the murder of George Floyd, the life of a black person has been rendered meaningless. Once again, we were reminded that far too often in our country, black lives don’t matter.
This is sin. In fact, racism is America’s original sin. And finally, people of good will have had enough of racial injustices and disparities that protests broke out all across our country, even here in Martinsville.
Many news organizations have oversimplified the cause of the protests as a reaction to one death in one city a few days ago, but as brutal and horrifying as the killing of George Floyd was, the protesters are not simply angry about something that happened a couple of weeks ago in Minneapolis. They are enraged by what has happened for the past 401 years throughout our country.
Many fellow white people may be confused. Slavery ended 160 years ago, you may say. The segregation and disenfranchisement of Jim Crow ended a half century ago. We had a black president, so surely we live in a post-racist society. So what is there to be upset about now?
Unfortunately, tragically, we are not beyond racism, and there is much about which we all should be upset. Even if we narrow our focus to just the last few months, to the time of pandemic, the legacy and present reality of racist structures are evident: Black people are dying at disproportionately high rates from COVID-19; unemployment is highest among black workers; and our black neighbors are far more likely to be numbered among those labeled “essential workers,” risking their lives to make sure we can eat, receive our mail or packages, and much more.
None of this is a coincidence. Nor is it some kind of proof of black inferiority genetically, intellectually or in any other way. These problems are merely the current manifestations of deeper problems, of an unlevel playing field that was so tilted to advantage people who look like me that decades leveling has failed to equalize it.
So what is the solution? A black theologian told me earlier this week that she believes that the only way the wounds of racism may be healed is through white repentance. But I don’t think it is overly charitable to say that many white folks don’t even know how we’re sinning, so how will we be able to ask forgiveness for something we don’t have full awareness that we are doing?
We have to listen to black voices! We need to read newspaper columns by Leonard Pitts and Nikole Hannah-Jones and Charles Blow and books by Ibram X. Kendi and Michelle Alexander and Ta-Nehisi Coates. Listen to podcasts like Scene on Radio or Code Switch and watch movies like "Just Mercy" or "13th." And listen (don’t talk or ask questions) to your black friends, neighbors and colleagues as they trust you enough to tell you the truth of their lived experience. Read, listen, watch, be uncomfortable and learn!
And as we learn, may we be moved to action. May our repentance take the form of concrete action to fight for the day when “justice [will] roll down like waters,” when black lives (and indigenous lives and Latin lives and all lives) truly matter, when, in the words of Langston Hughes, America may become “the land that never has been yet.” O God, may it be so!
