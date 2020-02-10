By Carol Meyer
On Feb. 5, during the final remarks from U.S. senators to explain their upcoming votes to convict or acquit President Donald Trump of charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice, Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah announced that his deep religious faith and his conscience would lead him to vote to convict Trump of the first charge, abuse of power.
Romney admitted that his vote would result in condemnation from his own party and from the president, yet he stood firm and courageous in his commitment to do the difficult but for him the “right thing.” In his vote to convict, Romney stepped away from partisanship and embraced the code of office he took before God to protect America and its constitution.
How long will we have to wait before this president shows Romney’s courage and commitment to “do the right thing” apart from personal and partisan gain. Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lamar Alexander (R-Tennessee) say they” hope and pray” that Trump will not repeat his call to a foreign government to seek help securing his re-election to the presidency for 2020.
Republican senators are often heard to excuse Trump’s bullying of opponents as just “Trump being Trump.” They call for patience in evaluating Trump’s skills as a political leader citing his lack of experience in government with its the requirement to follow the rule-of-law. Republicans senators chant “four more years” from the audience at the State of the Union; yet, they must surely be holding their respective breaths waiting for “another shoe to drop” in the ongoing investigations into Trump’s personal finances for fraud and possible foreign influence as well as fears of more adverse fall-out from his continuous use of tariffs as weapons to secure” zero sum” trade agreements with allies and adversaries alike.
Trump is not a child; he is not a novice at the game of politics. Unlike Dennis the Menace, who confesses to Santa that “I’m trying to be good…I just don’t have that much experience,.” Trump has no inclination to change his behavior, and the Senate’s vote to acquit will only fuel his autocratic, self-serving approach to governing.
As voters we can celebrate the courage of a Senator Romney, but we need also to vote to deny Donald Trump another four years to practice his version of presidential leadership.
