By Stephen Nash
Some people think The Salvation Army of Martinsville takes a break after Thanksgiving and Christmas. Even without the Red Kettles at Walmart or bells ringing at the local stores, The Salvation Army continues its work in assisting those in need with food, clothing and emergency assistance.
We want to say “thanks” to local supporters in 2018 who made it possible for us to provide life-saving services to the hungry, homeless and families and individuals feeling hopeless in Martinsville and surrounding communities 365 days a year, 7 days a week.
The Salvation Army of Martinsville Angel Tree program served 216 children in 2013.
“We ran the program a bit differently this year, providing more interaction with the families as they picked up the gifts, allowing time for devotion and prayer,” Ashley Mumford said. “It is our mission at The Salvation Army to not just fill a need, but to give hope and care for the spiritual needs of our community. We saw a wonderful outpouring of love from companies, organizations, families, and individuals. No shortage of gifts as in past years, the community provided for each angel on our trees.”
During the Christmas season at The Salvation Army, resources can get stretched. Between meetings, the Red Kettle drive, Angel Tree, and our continuing programs and operations, our staff and volunteers are running in a thousand directions all over the community and county.
The Salvation Army would like to thank AutosbyNelson for providing us with the use of a 2017 Ford Flex so that we could gather toys for Angel Tree drive. Their support and generosity has been a blessing to The Salvation Army, the many people we serve, and this community.”
We would also like to extend our gratitude to Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson, City Manager Leon Towarnicki, Fire Marshall Ted Anderson, Sheriff Steve Draper and others who supported our Red Kettle Kickoff event.
Providing a new way to engage family and friends, individuals can now fund-raise year-round for The Salvation Army in a creative way by visiting FundraiseForGood.org. There are endless ways to start a new tradition through individual and team fundraising challenges.
Learn more about the work that The Salvation Army of Martinsville does throughout the year at virginiasalvationarmy.org/martinsvillecorps or call 276-638-7259. To make a donation that stays in the community, visit give.virginiasalvationarmy.org/ncvdivision.
The writer is a lieutenant in The Salvation Army.
