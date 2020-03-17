The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered the doors of most of our churches in the area. The Bible tells us in Hebrews 10:25 not to "forsake the assembling of ourselves together as the "habit" of some is but (to be) "...exhorting one another so much the more as you see the Day approaching."
The word "day" is capitalized in that sentence to refer to the "Lord's Day" but more broadly the return of the Lord and his "Second Coming."
We are to exhort and encourage one another all the more as we see that time drawing near and it is closer with each passing day than it has ever been before. You are not "forsaking" the assembly when you are sick and too sick to be there.
In my first ministry I had a deacon's two daughters show up at church one Sunday with ice cream buckets in case they had to throw up. One of them said, "Daddy said we still needed to be here."
I thought Daddy is stupid, and you need to be in bed. Their flushed faces and lethargic little bodies assured me of that.
However, this new virus is a basketful of unknowns. It is unknown how it effects different people. It is deadly for some, and yet a 103-year-old woman survived it recently!
Those with immune disorders, diabetes, morbid obesity and heart trouble have a harder time with it and it can be fatal. And, Lord knows, we have enough people who fit into those categories around us.
As Americans, that includes a lot of us. We need calm and reassurance at such uncertain times. If you have any of those conditions it is good to avoid crowds and stay away from people as much as possible. But for most of us a trip to the grocery, doing our banking will not harm us.
Having said all of this we are at a point of needing to suspend services out of a sense of caution and safety.
I, nor any other pastor I know, wants to literally bury his or her church out of a compulsion simply to prove our faith. We also surely must realize, by now, that this is not media hype or mass hysteria or some diabolic plot to upend the current presidential administration.
It is bigger than all of that. I have moved from thinking and entertaining those ideas to being very concerned and cautious now. And, yet, it is also a time for our faith to shine in ways that are as important as attending church.
We prove our faith when we trust that God gave us these medical and scientific persons who are warning us we could be like Italy or we could have 2.5 million deaths in our country if we don't act now to change our way of life in the short term.
I believe there will be times, in the next 18 months or so, when the professionals will say it is all right to gather for two or three weeks and then shut down things again out of a need to ration the resources we have, especially in the medical field.
This is the "new normal" people are talking about.
I also don't believe simply because we are God's people, we will be spared. Even in times when churches are closed, we can still reach out to the "least of these," and those who are the most vulnerable around us.
Call on them, offer to get their groceries for them, send cards to shut ins and the sick, financially help - if able - those who have lost jobs or can't afford food because of their hours being cut back.
May it never be said of God's people we quit being his people because we chose fear over faith. Let's put our faith into action more as we think of new ways to reach out to our loved ones and our neighbors.
Perhaps a worldwide pandemic may not be all bad if we learn to cherish and care for others more deeply because of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.