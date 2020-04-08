By Carol Meyer
On April 1, Madeline Kearns, writing for the National Review, reminded readers of a message in T.S. Elliot’s 1921 poem, “The Waste Land” penned during the period when Europe was a “crumbling dying mess in the wake of WWI.” Elliot opined that “April is the cruelest month…” Indeed, the spring of 1921, with all its promise of new life and beauty, could not erase the pain and the destruction of years of war throughout Europe.
On the eve of April 1, 2020, President Trump spoke from the White House, admitting that the United States could experience up to 240,000 deaths from the spread of the coronavirus, even with the continuation of mitigation efforts such as social distancing, school closings and ramped-up production of test kits, masks, gloves, gowns and ventilators.
Trump seemed to defer to his experts, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, and their recommendations on the necessary steps to keep healthy Americans safe and to successfully isolate and treat those diagnosed with this disease. This news conference offered some hope that our president might be finally pivoting from his self-congratulatory, promise-of-an-early-recovery, leverage-driven and politically sensitive approach to this viral enemy to focus instead on the real needs of the states, cities, and towns of our nation.
A few days into April, Trump has refocused his verbal messages on this virus to once again promote his “blame everyone else but me and my administration” mantra to explain the slow roll-out of personal protective gear and ventilators needed by the nation’s medical, security and essential business workers and private citizens.
Likewise, he continues to refuse to support a nationwide shelter-in-place order, using his power as Chief Executive of the United States. When faced April 3 with the CDC’s recommendation that all Americans wear face masks when in public, Trump declared he would ignore this instruction for himself personally and thereby refused the opportunity to model appropriate behavior when addressing a nation desperately seeking leadership by example, and most importantly establishing his willingness to infect all those who would come in contact with him, including his staff, Cabinet, Congressional leaders, visiting heads of state, media and the millions of his supporters who would eagerly gather to hear him even in this challenging time.
If we are to survive our own “cruelest April,” we need a president who steps forward to use his words to tell the truth about this virus, a truth based on science not personal or political gain. We need a president who will use the power of his executive orders plus the resources of every relevant department of the federal government to fight this disease. We need a president who goes beyond simply claiming to be a “wartime president” to accepting the responsibilities that this title implies.
President Trump, the “buck” stops with you. This is your moment. Step up to it.
