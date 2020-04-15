On Palm Sunday I was sitting at my window thinking about all those people who are sick and dying. I’ve never seen or heard of so much death in so many different places. I’ve never heard of people being told to stay in their homes before. This virus has upset people’s lives. It seems to be sweeping through the land gobbling up people’s health. So, as I sit here looking out the window at the clear blue sky, lonely tears began to fall. I cried, cried and cried.
Having to stay in is my problem. Being here along is smothering me. I am thankful for not having the virus, and I wish nobody had it. Like most people who are alone most of the time, each day brings anticipation of what that virus will cause next. I feel like I’m living in a bad dream, but my faith reminds me that I am never alone. God is always with me.
So I dried my tears and tried to think of something to do. Because it was Sunday I decided to do what the Lord has blessed me to do. He gave me the gift of writing. I picked up my pen and pad and began to write about something I hope will be uplifting to anyone who reads it. Hopefully we can all stop thinking about that virus for a minute.
I decided to write about the most important part of my life. God is first in my life because without him I’d have no life. Then there are my five beautiful daughters and my three handsome sons. They are my pride and joy.
Thinking about when each one of them crawled, a smile emerged instead of a tear. Most of my children said “dada” as their first word. I did get a little jealous because I wanted them to say “mama” first. My husband often teased me about that.
On my children’s first day of school – it was as exciting for me as it was for them. I remember being both happy and sad so I waved to them until the bus was out of sight.
I remembered dressing my girls in pretty dresses and putting bows in their hair. My sons still laugh about those striped sweaters and corduroy pants. They didn’t tell me then, but I found out later they hated those outfits. We all laugh about it when the family gets together. My eight children represent God’s great gift to me. My grandchildren and great-grandchildren are extra gifts, my Godchildren add to the family circle.
I still don’t like having to stay in, but at least I’m not sitting here crying. I’m praying for the families who have lost their loved ones and for those who are suffering with the virus. My prayers also go out to the doctors, nurses, volunteers and everyone who is reaching out to help in any way.
I’m thankful that all I have to be concerned about is not being able to go anywhere except the grocery store. Things could be a lot worse. So, I’ll be obedient by staying in, wearing a face mask when I go out and keep believing that coronavirus will be thing of the past
