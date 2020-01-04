Throughout the past months, letters to the editor of the Martinsville Bulletin have regularly reflected the strongly divided and often partisan nature of our body politic as the clock ticks down toward the 2020 elections for president, representatives to our U.S. Congress and state and local leadership positions.
I have contributed my own opinions to these discussions most recently in a letter ("We should hold our leaders to high standards," Dec. 13), in which I called for aspiring leaders to all levels of political influence to be held to a code of behavior such as that required by cadets attending the U.S. Air Force Academy, which states:
"We will not lie, cheat or steal nor tolerate among us anyone who does. I resolve to do my duty and live honorably, so help me God."
This code demands behavior that meets a moral standard of excellence and is one that our warriors have traditionally accepted as a guide for their professional lives. Today, I believe, as I did at the time that I wrote my letter, this code provides a standard to which all political candidates, current and aspiring, should be held.
As Americans facing the 2020 elections, we must consider which candidates propose as solutions to such challenging problems as exploding health care costs, decaying and broken infrastructure, compelling immigration demands and ongoing, dangerous climate changes. We must examine the voting records of each incumbent and his or her proven work with opponents to achieve realistic and timely solutions throughout political service avoiding as much as possible divisive and destructive partisanship.
Most importantly, in a nation founded on the values of truth and trust, we must choose the types of leaders who demonstrate potential for strong moral leadership. Our country’s greatness has for decades come from a commitment on the parts of our leaders to choose to temper military and economic power with compassion, honesty, and a commitment to collaboration and compromise over isolation and self-interest.
I believe that candidates who cannot meet this standard of moral leadership are not the type of candidates who deserve the privilege of political office. In fact, they would prove a danger to the future or our survival as a nation in a global world where adversaries celebrate signs of chaos and divisiveness currently apparent in our body politic and use these times to infiltrate our election process and weaken our ability to maintain our economic, strategic and moral standing in the world.
