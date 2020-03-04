By Carol Meyer
In her role as a judge for the United States District of Columbia, Justice Amy Berman Jackson was tasked with presiding over the trial of Roger Stone, political consultant, lobbyist, long-time friend and adviser to the presidential campaign of Donald Trump.
Mr. Stone was ultimately charged with lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction of a congressional investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election. After a jury of Stone’s peers found him guilty of these charges, the Department of Justice under the leadership of Attorney General William Barr challenged the prosecution’s sentencing guidelines and recommended less prison time.
The defense attorneys then asked for a retrial citing perceived bias on the part of a jury forewoman, and Trump complained in a series of tweets and campaign speeches before rallies of his supporters about what he perceived as bias on the part of Jackson herself.
Facing charges of bias and challenges to the prosecution’s initial sentencing recommendations that led to the resignations of all four of the original prosecutors, Judge Jackson was undeterred in her dedication to defend the Constitution and its creation of an independent judiciary, free of influence from partisan actors and their actions during court deliberations and judicial rulings.
On Feb. 20, Judge Jackson handed down a sentence of 3 years and 4 months for Roger Stone. During her lengthy admonition to Stone for his illegal actions, Jackson explained to the court the reasoning behind her sentencing decision:
“The truth exists. The truth still matters. Stone’s insistence that it doesn’t, his belligerence, his pride, in his own lies are a threat to our most fundamental institutions, to the foundations of our democracy. If it goes unchallenged, it will not be a victory for one party or another, everyone loses.”
Kudos to Judge Jackson for her efforts to stand up and speak out for the independence of the judiciary from the interference of determined, powerful, partisan actors. Her courage and dedication to a founding principle of our country, the separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judicial branches of our government, is critical to slowing the slide toward authoritarianism under Trump’s leadership and to the very survival of our republic.
