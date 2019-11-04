By Carol Meyer
In an interview with Chris Matthews on MSNBC on Oct. 23, Leon Panetta, a seasoned public servant with extensive experience in team- building, intelligence, military strategy and diplomacy while acting in the administrations of Nixon, Clinton and Obama, declared that President Trump’s decision to pull back U.S. troops from Syria eliminating support for the Kurds, our long-term allies in a fight against ISIS, was “the most disastrous foreign policy blunder” committed by a president in his experience. Panetta’s concern about the negative impact of President Trump’s troop pull-back is shared by members of Congress on both sides of the aisle, ambassadors within Trump’s own administration and former generals in our armed forces.
Yet, the president has stood strong in the past weeks in his defense of his policy to “bring our troops home” and stop fighting “endless wars.” In fact, he has taken a victory lap declaring that he has saved Kurdish lives and set the stage for other players to take up leadership roles in settling disputes in this Middle Eastern region. Indeed, other countries such as Russia, Iran and Syria, our adversaries in the region, seem poised to increase their own influence in the absence of the U.S military presence.
In addition, Trump has announced that he plans to cancel U.S. sanctions against Turkey the country which immediately took full advantage of the president’s troop pull-back by invading Syria to establish a “safe zone” for itself and to remove what it perceives as a threat from the very Kurdish troops that have spent the last 5 years successfully fighting a ground war against ISIS in this region with the support of limited U.S. military advisors, air support and equipment.
As often happens following President Trump’s tweets and actions on domestic and foreign policies, he has already walked-back his order to remove all troops from Syria, suggesting that he may leave some U.S. military personnel there tasked with defending against potential attacks on oil production in the region. It seems that in Trump’s mind, oil “trumps” support for a long-standing Kurdish ally not to mention the security of innocent Kurdish civilians including eighty thousand children now fleeing for their lives from forces invading Syria.
Our president has shown himself to be either ignorant/intentionally dismissive of the importance of maintaining strong support for allies in a global community where no country can stand alone safely without compromise and collaboration. The mantra of the Trump administration, “America First,” has weakened us as we are now seen as unreliable and purely transactional in defense of long-standing security treaties and understandings.
We are better than this. Let’s raise our voices at the ballot box and reward those individuals and policies that shun the self-serving, isolationist trends that have found support in some places in our culture. The security of our nation depends on it.
