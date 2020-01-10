What do Martinsville and the Henry County area have in common with Indiana? A consistent vote for conservative candidates, for one thing. And maybe this common ground, too: growing -- but largely silent -- worries about climate change.
The heat has been gathering fast here in Virginia for decades, according to the State Climatology Office and will be catastrophic if that trend continues. Sea level rise is already starting to swamp our coastal cities. None of that is in question. Indiana's feeling its own impacts, but its citizens -- and we -- aren't talking much about the threat and how to meet it. Why?
Well, Indiana's conservatism is not to be doubted. It ranks first among the states in the percentage of its population that identifies as conservative. Its former governor is Vice President Mike Pence. Donald Trump won the state in 2016 by nearly 20 points, and the president calls global climate research "fake science."
But recent intensive polling and interviewing by Indiana University finds unexpected data: A majority of voters there accept that climate change is real -- including 66% of Republicans -- and their concern is growing. (The figure was 91% for Democrats). A strong majority of those polled -- 75% -- support initiatives to address climate change impacts.
Just the same, most of them think that's a minority opinion, the survey found. And that misperception, IU researcher Matt Houser tells me, is crucial. It means that fewer people want to say much about climate change at all, especially among friends and relatives. They're afraid they'll give offense, or be challenged, or that theirs is an isolated, minority opinion without much support in the community.
The paralysis matters. It echoes national research about what's called "second order opinion" -- beliefs about the beliefs of others. It means we don't talk as freely about the growing impacts of climate change in Indiana or Virginia -- and what to do about the threat. And it misleads our conservative local legislators like state senators Bill Stanley and Frank Ruff, or delegates Les Adams, James Edmunds and Charles Poindexter. They may think it's safe, at least in political terms, to keep on ignoring the biggest challenge now facing humankind.
What do folks around here believe about climate change? You may be surprised. A long-term Yale University study has just updated its estimates for this area, based on demographics. In conservative Henry County, 59% of adults believe global warming is happening now; in Martinsville, 61%.
How many are worried about the issue? About half of adults in in both Martinsville and Henry County. How many support teaching about global warming in local schools? More than 70%, in both jurisdictions.
And strong majorities, 60% to more than 70%, support these policies, according to the estimates: impose strict carbon dioxide limits on power plants; make fossil fuel companies pay a carbon tax; give tax rebates for solar panels and electric cars. Half or more agree that "my governor should do more to address global warming." The statement "environmental protection is more important than economic growth" has more than 60 percent support. About that number are also worried about harm to future generations from global warming.
Pretty clearly, then, most adults around here are anxious about climate change. But you haven't been aware, perhaps, that you're in the majority. So, as in Indiana, you may not be talking this over with friends and family or -- crucially -- with legislators.
Is it time yet? Well, September was the planet's warmest September since record-keeping began in 1880, according to our National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. September was the 417th consecutive month with above-average global temperatures. That's 34 years of accelerating heat. It added that 2019 "is a lock to be among the five hottest years in Earth's recorded history." Those five hottest years have all occurred since 2014.
It's easy for you to contact those state delegates and senators. Now's the best time, while they're near home, at their local offices. You can find them right away at the non-partisan Virginia Public Access Project, VPAP.ORG, just by typing in your address. Let them know what's on your mind about climate change. Hear their thinking, and let them hear yours. You're in the majority. They probably just don't know it yet.
