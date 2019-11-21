I have a favorite cartoon, Dennis the Menace, that chronicles the experiences of a lovable but naughty boy who spends many minutes sitting in the corner in his rocking chair “serving time” for his latest disregard of the rules of home, school or his neighbor Mr. Wilson’s world. As a parent, grandparent and a former teacher, I can appreciate the efforts of the adults in Dennis’s world who consistently and with love call out, mete out and supervise consequences for Dennis’s inappropriate behaviors. We’ve all been there for our progeny and students and even remember the “timeouts” we ourselves served as we grew through our childhood into adulthood.
One recent Dennis the Menace cartoon struck me as quite timely for in this period when voters who must decide who should occupy the office of president of the United States beginning in 2020. ... Picture, if you will, an energized Dennis digging a hole in his family’s backyard, seemingly oblivious to any damage he is inflicting on the lawn with his shovel. Mr. Wilson’s comments to a neighbor as they watch Dennis in action are, "I expect the worst from Dennis, and I’m never disappointed."
As Americans we have witnessed Donald Trump bully his political opponents, Gold Star parents, members of his cabinet, leaders of longtime allied governments while lying about everything from the size of the crowd attending his 2017 inaugural ceremony to the existence of systemic voter fraud, Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016 election process and most recently about his call to Ukraine and his “ask” for help investigating Joe Biden and family in return for a “lift” of the delay of U.S. funding for desperately needed weapons to resist Russian aggression into this border country. In addition, American manufacturers and consumers have already only begun to pay the price for Trump’s trade wars with a powerful a economic partner, China, as well as face potential cost increases from such wars with our allies in the European Union.
After three years of political and economic chaos since the 2016 election, we, as Americans, could easily adopt the expectation that Donald Trump will continue his bullying, his lying and his crippling trade wars into the fourth year of his term as president and that there is a strong likelihood that we will not be disappointed.
However, the adults who have experienced the words and actions of this president for three years should not be comforted by the expectation that he will grow up with proper guidance into a loving and responsible member of a family or of a local, national or global community, a man worthy of re-election.
Donald Trump is, after all, a chronological adult who has shown little penchant for reason, compassion or respect for the rule of law and the dignity of every human being. The appropriate consequence for his “misbehavior,” unlike for Dennis, will not be a “timeout” in a rocking chair, but a fair and resounding defeat at the ballot box in 2020. Let’s get to it!
